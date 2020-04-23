Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DLAKY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of DLAKY stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.62. 129,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,654. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $9.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

