Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Gap Up to $9.74

Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.90, but opened at $9.74. Devon Energy shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 7,881,658 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. ValuEngine downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.65.

The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,776,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,747,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,319,000 after buying an additional 725,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 12.8% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 93,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

