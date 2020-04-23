Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DFFN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

NASDAQ DFFN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,034. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.07. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 248,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 231,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,396.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 241,103 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 797.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 758,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 673,820 shares during the period. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.