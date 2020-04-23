Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Trading Up 1.5%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)’s share price shot up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.18, 94,316 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,917,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $176,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $227,000.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

