Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading Down 0.2%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)’s stock price were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.55, approximately 269,009 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,993,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 16,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 3,489.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 34,893 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 4,125.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 30,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 29,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

