Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Down to $45.43

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.63, but opened at $45.43. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $42.95, with a volume of 10,013,026 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average is $45.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.0832 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $881,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 32,513 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

