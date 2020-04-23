Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Down to $45.43

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.63, but opened at $45.43. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $42.95, with a volume of 10,013,026 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average is $45.05.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.0832 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.
Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TZA)
Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.
