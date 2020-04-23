Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.34 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.94. 6,033,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,731,651. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average of $70.73. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. TheStreet downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.