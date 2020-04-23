Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.18 and the lowest is $1.46. Discover Financial Services posted earnings of $2.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $9.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $9.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

DFS stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,847,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,529. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average of $70.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $92.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

In related news, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,747.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott bought 3,400 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,708,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,010,951,000 after purchasing an additional 595,190 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,134,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,749,000 after buying an additional 594,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,168,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,654,000 after buying an additional 304,935 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,980,000 after buying an additional 412,970 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,426,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,675,000 after acquiring an additional 109,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

