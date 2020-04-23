Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.34 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.83. 7,450,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,731,651. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.88. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $92.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

In other news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

