Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) Receives C$46.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$53.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.76, for a total value of C$232,552.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,209,271.44. Also, Director John Assaly sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.90, for a total transaction of C$114,716.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$352,573.04.

Shares of TSE DOL traded down C$1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$42.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.07. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$34.70 and a 12-month high of C$52.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

