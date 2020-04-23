Douglas Emmett, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Douglas Emmett in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $243.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.60 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 38.83%.

DEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

NYSE:DEI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.50. 42,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,485. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $45.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 645.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.04 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,730.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

