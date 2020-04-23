Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Dover stock opened at $86.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.88. Dover has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Dover alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 357,392 shares in the company, valued at $42,887,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,522 shares of company stock valued at $662,751. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.