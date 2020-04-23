Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) Trading Down 5.7%

Dropcar Inc (NASDAQ:DCAR) shares were down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47, approximately 2,767 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 698,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dropcar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.53.

DropCar, Inc provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers.

