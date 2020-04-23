DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. DTE Energy reported earnings of $2.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $7.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DTE Energy.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DTE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.23.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,322,038,000 after purchasing an additional 246,272 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE stock traded down $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $101.01. 1,082,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. DTE Energy has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DTE Energy (DTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.