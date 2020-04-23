DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.06% of DTE Energy worth $10,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in DTE Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,247,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,499,619,000 after buying an additional 838,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in DTE Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,160,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,329,552,000 after buying an additional 287,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,941,000 after buying an additional 233,693 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in DTE Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,069,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,787,000 after buying an additional 84,275 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,015,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,783,000 after buying an additional 307,765 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

NYSE DTE traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $101.70. The company had a trading volume of 523,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,407. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average is $121.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. DTE Energy Co has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.23.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.