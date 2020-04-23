Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at CIBC

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its target price increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DPM. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$6.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.40.

DPM traded up C$0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,741. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.20 and a 12 month high of C$6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$184.39 million during the quarter.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Peter Nixon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$62,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,739.04. Also, insider Anthony P. Walsh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total value of C$55,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,410. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,000 shares of company stock valued at $738,072.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

