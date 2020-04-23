Dxi Energy (TSE:DXI) Trading Up 100%

Shares of Dxi Energy Inc (TSE:DXI) were up 100% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 106,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 69,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a market cap of $4.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,080.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

About Dxi Energy (TSE:DXI)

DXI Energy Inc acquires, explores for, and develops energy projects with a focus on oil and gas exploration in Canada and the United States. It holds interests in the Kokopelli project that covers an area of approximately 7,100 square miles with reserves of coal, oil shale, and natural gas located in Piceance Basin, Western Colorado; and Woodrush project consisting of 13,093 net acres situated in the Peace River Arch of British Columbia and Alberta.

