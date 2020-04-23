Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Announces Earnings Results

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

Shares of EGBN stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,341. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average of $41.62. The stock has a market cap of $954.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $57.38.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EGBN. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.