Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Announces Earnings Results

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 12.60%.
Shares of EGBN stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,341. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average of $41.62. The stock has a market cap of $954.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $57.38.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.
About Eagle Bancorp
Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.
