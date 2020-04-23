EAGLE POINT CR/COM Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ECC)

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.2% per year over the last three years. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a dividend payout ratio of 80.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect EAGLE POINT CR/COM to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

NYSE:ECC opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a market cap of $146.85 million, a P/E ratio of -86.70 and a beta of 1.21. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $19.41.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Thomas P. Majewski purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $696,500.00. Also, CEO Thomas P. Majewski purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $32,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 608,375 shares of company stock valued at $6,248,964 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECC. ValuEngine downgraded EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on EAGLE POINT CR/COM from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

