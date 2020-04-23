Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Echostar from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Echostar from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Echostar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

SATS stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.49. 11,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.11. Echostar has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.50 million. Echostar had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Echostar will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Echostar by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Echostar by 14.0% during the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,467,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,139,000 after purchasing an additional 180,463 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echostar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Echostar by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Echostar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

