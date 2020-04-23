Electra Private Equity (LON:ELTA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $137.16

Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 137.16 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 143.50 ($1.89), with a volume of 12273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.50 ($1.89).

The stock has a market cap of $53.20 million and a PE ratio of -0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 222.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 316.45.

In other news, insider Gavin Manson acquired 951 shares of Electra Private Equity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.53) per share, for a total transaction of £3,271.44 ($4,303.39). Also, insider Neil A. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of Electra Private Equity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.45) per share, with a total value of £16,900 ($22,230.99).

Electra Private Equity PLC specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

