Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.12.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $156.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.55 and its 200 day moving average is $129.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $160.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total transaction of $33,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,750,253 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,141,791.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 863,657 shares of company stock worth $123,406,971. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

