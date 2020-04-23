Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Issues Earnings Results

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.70-6.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.70-6.90 EPS.

Shares of LLY traded up $3.04 on Thursday, reaching $159.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,175,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $160.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.55 and a 200 day moving average of $129.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 863,657 shares of company stock worth $123,406,971. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

