Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Position Trimmed by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,513 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co comprises 3.7% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $14,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,990,000 after buying an additional 111,832 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.71. 3,226,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,268,865. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $160.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total value of $33,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,750,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,141,791.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 863,657 shares of company stock worth $123,406,971 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

