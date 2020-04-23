Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.70-6.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.7-24.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.84 billion.Eli Lilly And Co also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.70-6.90 EPS.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.12.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.75. 4,175,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,141,006. The firm has a market cap of $146.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $160.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

