Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.Emcor Group also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.35-1.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Emcor Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Emcor Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

NYSE EME traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $62.72. 5,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,489. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.15. Emcor Group has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emcor Group will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.57%.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.52 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.