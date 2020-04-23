Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $56.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Emerson's fiscal second-quarter earnings surpassed the Zacks consensus estimate by 17.1% and rose 6% year over year. The company is likely to benefit from strength across its medical and life science business as well as a robust backlog level. Also, it is likely to gain from acquisitions. The company is rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividends and share buybacks. However, the stock has underperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, it lowered its revenue and earnings guidance for fiscal 2020 on low demand forecast, stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. Notably, for fiscal 2020, it predicts an organic sales decline of 7-9% year over year. Moreover, high debt-level and currency translation-related headwinds have been affecting Emerson. Analysts have become increasingly bearish about the company over the past seven days.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

NYSE:EMR traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $53.15. The stock had a trading volume of 462,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,962. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.40. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

