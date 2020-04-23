Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.351-16.719 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.79 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.00-3.20 EPS.
Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $52.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.40. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.
In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.
