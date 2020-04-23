Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.351-16.719 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.79 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.00-3.20 EPS.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $52.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.40. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.13.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

