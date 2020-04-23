Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of (11%) – (9%) to $16.53-16.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.86 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.20 EPS.

EMR stock traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $53.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,962. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.40. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Vertical Research lowered Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Emerson Electric from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.13.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.