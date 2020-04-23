Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of (11%) – (9%) to $16.53-16.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.86 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.20 EPS.
EMR stock traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $53.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,962. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.40. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.
