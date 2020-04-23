Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $148.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.66 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

NYSE:ESRT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,147. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Empire State Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

