Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$34.00 price objective on Endeavour Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.78.

EDV traded up C$0.81 on Thursday, hitting C$27.19. 361,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,808. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of C$15.68 and a 12 month high of C$29.18. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of -18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.20.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$327.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 1.8899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.71, for a total value of C$373,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,197,778.93.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

