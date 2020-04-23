Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) PT Lowered to C$2.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 92.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EDV. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pi Financial set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.78.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

TSE EDV traded up C$0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$27.19. 361,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,808. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$15.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of -18.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.20.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$327.28 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 1.8899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.71, for a total value of C$373,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,197,778.93.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.