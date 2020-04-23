Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Up to $1.90

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $1.90. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 9,416,732 shares trading hands.

UUUU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.81.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Energy Fuels by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 96,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

