EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for EnLink Midstream in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker forecasts that the pipeline company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.05.

ENLC stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.65. 187,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,722,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $649.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 535.71%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

