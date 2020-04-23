Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Announces Earnings Results

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 12.93%.

Shares of EBF stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $429.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ennis has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.03.

Get Ennis alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Ennis’s payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.