Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares rose 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.65 and last traded at $39.80, approximately 110,278 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,673,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.24.
ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.72.
In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 352,960 shares in the company, valued at $8,845,177.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,876,631 shares of company stock worth $99,557,704. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 113.6% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 16,445.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.
About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.