Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares rose 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.65 and last traded at $39.80, approximately 110,278 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,673,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.24.

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $210.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 127.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 352,960 shares in the company, valued at $8,845,177.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,876,631 shares of company stock worth $99,557,704. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 113.6% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 16,445.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

