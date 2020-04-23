Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Trading Up 1.4%

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) shares were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.16, approximately 1,538,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,835,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Enservco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.