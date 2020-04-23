Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Entegris updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-0.51 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.45-0.51 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.03. Entegris has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $59.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $747,661.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

