Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $410-430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.64 million.Entegris also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-0.51 EPS.

NASDAQ ENTG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,972. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average of $50.03. Entegris has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $59.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

Several research firms have commented on ENTG. ValuEngine raised shares of Entegris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital restated a positive rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.50.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $747,661.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

