Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ETM. Wolfe Research downgraded Entercom Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entercom Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Entercom Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Entercom Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE ETM opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a market cap of $137.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Entercom Communications has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $7.12.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $414.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

In other Entercom Communications news, CEO David J. Field bought 99,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $270,057.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,127.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stefan M. Selig bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,288.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 516,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,330 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETM. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,262 shares during the last quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entercom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,243,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 233,206 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 224,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entercom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

