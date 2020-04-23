Equal Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20.00 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Equal token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, DDEX and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded up 41.3% against the U.S. dollar. Equal has a total market capitalization of $227,222.37 and approximately $20.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.50 or 0.02620297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00215009 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00057811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,333,650 tokens. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken . The official website for Equal is www.equaltoken.io . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

