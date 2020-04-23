Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.79% from the company’s previous close.

CVE:EQX traded up C$0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.43. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.90 and a 12-month high of C$13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.88.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

