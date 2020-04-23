Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Raised to C$14.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective upped by analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Equinox Gold stock traded up C$0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,444,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.43. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.90 and a 12 month high of C$13.52.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

