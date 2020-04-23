Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $7.00

Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:SBSW)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.49, but opened at $7.00. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 329,504 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

About Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company. It produces platinum group metals (PGMs), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium; and gold, as well as nickel, copper, chrome, and other minerals. Its PGM operations located in the United States include the East Boulder and Stillwater mines in Montana; and the Columbus Metallurgical Complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM filter cake, as well as recycles PGMs from autocatalysts.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.