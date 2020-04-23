Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Air China Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)

Air China Ltd (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air China in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Air China Company Profile
Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.
