Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.59. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IONS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

NASDAQ:IONS traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.01. The stock had a trading volume of 47,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,571. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $75.14.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 41,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,882 shares of company stock worth $1,613,917 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

