Equities Analysts Set Expectations for LTC Properties Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) – KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for LTC Properties in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LTC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on LTC Properties from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

LTC Properties stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.52. 11,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,389. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average of $44.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

In other LTC Properties news, Director James Pieczynski acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,764. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,017,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,574,000 after purchasing an additional 232,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after purchasing an additional 63,054 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 58,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,455,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,754,000 after acquiring an additional 36,891 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

