Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.62 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 22.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.
Shares of ELS stock opened at $61.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.23.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.55%.
Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.
See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.