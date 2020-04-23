Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.62 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 22.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $61.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

