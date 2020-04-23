Eros International (NYSE:EROS) Shares Down 4.4%

Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS) shares were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.39, approximately 6,357,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,316,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Eros International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Eros International alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $298.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.47.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter. Eros International had a negative net margin of 240.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EROS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eros International in the fourth quarter worth $923,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eros International by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 238,937 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Eros International by 113.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 60,516 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eros International during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eros International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eros International (NYSE:EROS)

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Eros International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.