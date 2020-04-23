ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $56.64. 38,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,354. ESSILOR INTL S/S has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $80.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers.

